AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials have closed the road at Camp Don Harrington for a crash.

Farm-to-Market Road 1541 north and south lanes are closed. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Details are limited. We will provide updates when more information becomes available.

Road Closed - Vehicle Crash FM 1541 northbound and southbound lanes closed at Camp Don Harrington (6 Mile). Please avoid the area. Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 7, 2023

