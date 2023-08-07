Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Randall County to mark start of jail expansion Tuesday

Randall County leaders announced the groundbreaking for the expansion of the Randall County...
Randall County leaders announced the groundbreaking for the expansion of the Randall County Jail will take place Tuesday.(KFDA: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County leaders announced the groundbreaking for the expansion of the Randall County Jail will take place Tuesday.

Randall County Judge Christy Dyer, Commissioners and Sheriff Christopher Forbis announced the groundbreaking ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Commissioner’s Court scheduled in Canyon.

Officials say court will recess as the final agenda item and reconvene in Amarillo on the north side of the Randall County Jail, 9100 S. Georgia St.

The expansion will add 96 beds to the current 454 beds. The project is estimated to be completed in 14 months.

Officials say the last time the jail saw an expansion was in 2010. Since then, Randall County has had a population growth of over 20,000.

The expansion of housing will assist with the overcrowding of inmates. Once the project is complete, it will also allow more job opportunities for the community within the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need your help location a missing woman who was traveling through Amarillo. (Credit: APD)
Amarillo police: Missing woman located, reunited with family
An APD officer chased down a suspect and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps Amarillo police officer during fight with suspect
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather
ALL CLEAR: A Quieter and More Comfortable Sunday
The City of Amarillo issued a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s Travel Center Wednesday.
City of Amarillo issues $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s
Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Amarillo that left two men in the hospital over...
Police investigating Sunday shooting in downtown Amarillo

Latest News

Amarillo police are investigating after two men were wounded Monday morning in at shooting at...
Police investigating Monday morning shooting at Cattleman’s Cafe on Amarillo Blvd.
Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Music Office and the City of Dalhart will co-host a...
Dalhart, Texas Music Office hosting Music Friendly Texas Community workshop Wednesday
Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Amarillo that left two men in the hospital over...
Police investigating Sunday shooting in downtown Amarillo
VIDEO: Sod Poodles vs Hooks, 8/4