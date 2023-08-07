Randall County to mark start of jail expansion Tuesday

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County leaders announced the groundbreaking for the expansion of the Randall County Jail will take place Tuesday.

Randall County Judge Christy Dyer, Commissioners and Sheriff Christopher Forbis announced the groundbreaking ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Commissioner’s Court scheduled in Canyon.

Officials say court will recess as the final agenda item and reconvene in Amarillo on the north side of the Randall County Jail, 9100 S. Georgia St.

The expansion will add 96 beds to the current 454 beds. The project is estimated to be completed in 14 months.

Officials say the last time the jail saw an expansion was in 2010. Since then, Randall County has had a population growth of over 20,000.

The expansion of housing will assist with the overcrowding of inmates. Once the project is complete, it will also allow more job opportunities for the community within the Sheriff’s Office.

