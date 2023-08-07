Who's Hiring?
Road reopened after fire breaks out at Red Stag trucking company near Portales

The Portales Fire Department is responding to a fire at Red Stag. (Source: Portales/Roosevelt...
The Portales Fire Department is responding to a fire at Red Stag. (Source: Portales/Roosevelt County Office of Emergency Management)(Portales/Roosevelt County Office of Emergency Management)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Roads have reopened after a fire broke out at the Red Stag trucking company near Portales this afternoon.

Northbound lanes of US 70 were closed but have now been reopened.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including units from Clovis, Arch and Dora. Roosevelt County and Portales emergency management teams and the Portales Police Department also responded.

At this time, the fire is out, and there are no reported injuries.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that Red Stag hauls milk directly from dairies to major dairy plants including Borden, Oak Farms, Schepps, Daisy Brand and Blue Bell.

There is a structure fire on US70 east of Portales at this time we are requesting those heading east seek an alternate route. We have eastbound traffic stopped from Kilgore to Road P.

Posted by Portales Police Department on Monday, August 7, 2023

Units are currently working a commercial structure fire at Red Stag on US 70. North bound lanes are currently closed so...

Posted by Portales Fire Department on Monday, August 7, 2023

*UPDATE* 3:53 US 70 opened *UPDATE* 3:46 The fire is out with no injuries. Fire crews remain on scene to make sure it...

Posted by Portales/Roosevelt County Office of Emergency Management on Monday, August 7, 2023

