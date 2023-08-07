Police investigating Sunday shooting in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Amarillo that left two men in the hospital over the weekend.

About 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called about shots fired in the area of South Polk Street, according to an Amarillo Police Department press release.

Police checked out the area and saw groups of people leaving bars and in the streets. Police didn’t see anyone fighting and received a second call about a fight on Buchanan Street.

Officers checked out the area, but didn’t find any fights. Everyone had left the parking lot, officials said.

About 2:15 a.m. the same morning, an area hospital told police that two men with gunshot wounds had drove to the emergency room.

One man had a minor injury and the other man had a life-threatening injury.

Afterwards, police found the crime scene, which was in the area of 100 Southeast 7th Avenue, officials said.

Evidence was collected and witnesses have been interviewed.

APD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

