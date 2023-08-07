Police investigating Monday morning shooting at Cattleman’s Cafe on Amarillo Blvd.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after two men were wounded Monday morning in a shooting at Cattleman’s Cafe.

About 2:23 a.m. this morning, police were called about gunshots and a possible gunshot victim at the Cattleman’s Cafe, located at 3803 Amarillo Blvd. East., according to the Amarillo Police Department.

When police checked out the crime, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot. While talking to him, another man realized he had also been shot.

They were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police learned there was an argument between the two victims and the suspect. The suspect then shot at the two men and left before police arrived.

APD CSI and Violent Crimes are investigating the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.