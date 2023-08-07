Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Police investigating Monday morning shooting at Cattleman’s Cafe on Amarillo Blvd.

Amarillo police are investigating after two men were wounded Monday morning in at shooting at...
Amarillo police are investigating after two men were wounded Monday morning in at shooting at Cattleman’s Cafe.(Source: Gray News)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after two men were wounded Monday morning in a shooting at Cattleman’s Cafe.

About 2:23 a.m. this morning, police were called about gunshots and a possible gunshot victim at the Cattleman’s Cafe, located at 3803 Amarillo Blvd. East., according to the Amarillo Police Department.

When police checked out the crime, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot. While talking to him, another man realized he had also been shot.

They were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police learned there was an argument between the two victims and the suspect. The suspect then shot at the two men and left before police arrived.

APD CSI and Violent Crimes are investigating the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need your help location a missing woman who was traveling through Amarillo. (Credit: APD)
Amarillo police: Missing woman located, reunited with family
An APD officer chased down a suspect and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps Amarillo police officer during fight with suspect
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather
ALL CLEAR: A Quieter and More Comfortable Sunday
The City of Amarillo issued a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s Travel Center Wednesday.
City of Amarillo issues $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s
Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Amarillo that left two men in the hospital over...
Police investigating Sunday shooting in downtown Amarillo

Latest News

Randall County leaders announced the groundbreaking for the expansion of the Randall County...
Randall County to mark start of jail expansion Tuesday
Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Music Office and the City of Dalhart will co-host a...
Dalhart, Texas Music Office hosting Music Friendly Texas Community workshop Wednesday
Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Amarillo that left two men in the hospital over...
Police investigating Sunday shooting in downtown Amarillo
VIDEO: Sod Poodles vs Hooks, 8/4