Police investigating Monday morning shooting on Amarillo Blvd.

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after two men were wounded Monday morning in a shooting on Amarillo Boulevard.

About 2:23 a.m. this morning, police were called about gunshots and a possible gunshot victim.

When police checked out the crime, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot. While talking to him, another man realized he had also been shot.

They were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police learned there was an argument between the two victims and the suspect. The suspect then shot at the two men and left before police arrived.

APD CSI and Violent Crimes are investigating the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

