Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The state medical examiner’s office has released their official findings on the death of Athena Brownfield.

New details in the report include how Brownfield was found buried in a shallow grave inside a backpack. The girl and backpack together weighed 25 pounds, according to the report.

The report also said Brownfield died as a result of acute pneumonia complicating malnutrition, but the manner of death was listed as a homicide. The report stated Brownfield was less than third percentile in weight for stature and age. The medical examiner listed Brownfield’s height at 36 inches and weight at 23 pounds; the average weight for her age and height is 35 pounds and 39 inches.

The four-year-old from Cyril was reported missing earlier this year in January, and was found dead near Rush Springs after multiple days of searching. Caregivers Ivon and Alysia Adams have been charged for her death; her mother Jasmin Brownfield is also charged with neglect after leaving her two daughters in their care.

