Law enforcement conducting emergency drill at Bushland High School Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced it will be conducting a live student reunification drill at Bushland High School Tuesday.

The drill will take place around 10:30 a.m. and is scheduled to last around two hours.

During the drill, law enforcement will be using their vehicles and training equipment to simulate a large-scale, real-life scenario. Officials say the drill may look and feel like an actual emergency event and request the public avoid the area around Bushland High School during the exercise, if possible.

The drill is in collaboration with Bushland Independent School District, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Office of Emergency Management.

The purpose of the student reunification drill is to fine-tune and optimize the response procedures and coordination among the participating agencies.

By conducting a practice run, officials say they aim to identify and address any potential challenges and streamline operations, ensuring that in the event of an actual student reunification scenario, the process will be carried out with efficiency and effectiveness.

