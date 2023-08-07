‘It’s going to hurt the school district’: Federal funding from after the pandemic expires

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students across the Panhandle will be returning to the classroom next week.

School districts across the Panhandle say there will be some changes because of the expiration of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

The federal government has provided ESSER funds to all states including Texas to support the recovery of learning loss due to COVID-19.

Canyon Independent School District says through these funds, it was able to increase funding for tutoring, reduce class sizes and add interactive whiteboards to classrooms.

All the funding has now been used, so CISD will have to go back to normal class sizes and the extra funding for tutoring will go away.

“I do feel with this loss of ESSER funds we are really going to need to look into our general fund and kind of cover some of those costs to keep up that robust tutoring and make sure we don’t lose any strides that we have already had, so that is going to be a decision of the school district moving forward,” Heather Wilson, assistant superintendent of business and operations, CISD.

Another district being impacted is Amarillo Independent School District.

According to AISD, substitute pay is being reduced.

Before ESSER, sub pay in AISD was $82 with no degree and $87 with a degree.

During the ESSER years, it was $132 with no degree and $137 with a degree.

Now post ESSER, it will be $107 with no degree and $112 with a degree during the 2023-2024 school year.

The wages are being reduced by $25, but it is still higher than what it was before the federal funding.

Though those provisions are expiring, our school board continues to support employees with wages that remain among the most competitive in the state and are higher across the board than any other school district in the area.

Both AISD and CISD say these funds helped them recover from the pandemic, just as they were intended to.

