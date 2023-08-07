Dalhart, Texas Music Office hosting Music Friendly Texas Community workshop Wednesday

Who's Hiring?
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Music Office and the City of Dalhart will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop this Wednesday.

Musicians, venues and the general public are welcome to attend online or in person at 6:00 p.m. at Dalhart City Hall, 205 Rock Island Ave.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in the City of Dalhart, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”

Organizers say Texas Music Office Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be in attendance to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, first introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth.

Organizers say the Dalhart workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Dalhart will join 42 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

To attend the workshop virtually, click here or visit the City of Dalhart Facebook.

