Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says

By Heidi Schmidt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A Missouri driver caught the attention of police with a unique license plate.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement tried to pull over a vehicle this weekend for a traffic violation, but the driver took off.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped, and the two people inside were arrested by a Claycomo Police Department officer and a sheriff’s deputy.

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of the license plate to Facebook with a caption that read, in part, “A good way to avoid the attention of law enforcement while driving is not to flee from a traffic stop and not have a license plate that says, ‘WE HIGH.’”

The sheriff’s office told KCTV the case remains under investigation and the two people have not yet been charged with any crimes.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

