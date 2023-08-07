Who's Hiring?
Countdown to Kickoff: Panhandle Panthers

VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: Panhandle Panthers
By Preston Moore
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Despite four-time state champion Stratford being in the mix, Panhandle has consistently been a threat in District 1-2A.

With only two losing seasons in the last 19 years, this is not a team to overlook.

They’re coming off of a 9-3 season in which they averaged over 48 points per game, taking down competitors like Clarendon, Vega and Farwell.

This year’s Panther seniors are excited for one last ride.

As for head coach Dane Ashley, he is simply excited for every single day.

Panhandle’s season will open up on Friday, August 25, against Clarendon. Their home opener will be the following Friday, September 1, against Friona. Their matchup with Stratford is set for October 13 in Stratford.

