Countdown to Kickoff: Panhandle Panthers

PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Despite four-time state champion Stratford being in the mix, Panhandle has consistently been a threat in District 1-2A.

With only two losing seasons in the last 19 years, this is not a team to overlook.

They’re coming off of a 9-3 season in which they averaged over 48 points per game, taking down competitors like Clarendon, Vega and Farwell.

This year’s Panther seniors are excited for one last ride.

Oh, I’m going to be looking back on it quite often. I might be telling it to my kids one day, too.

As for head coach Dane Ashley, he is simply excited for every single day.

I’m excited about tomorrow, man. That’s my thing: one day at a time. I love being on the practice field, I can’t wait to get the kids back out here. I can’t [wait to] see how much they’ve gotten better in 24 hours, so, I’m always looking forward to the next practice. I believe the good programs develop talent from the time they’re extremely young. You want to build this conveyor belt system, and these kids have been running this offense and this defense since they were in the sixth grade.

Panhandle’s season will open up on Friday, August 25, against Clarendon. Their home opener will be the following Friday, September 1, against Friona. Their matchup with Stratford is set for October 13 in Stratford.

