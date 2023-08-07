Countdown to Kickoff: McLean Tigers

McLEAN, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been five years now since McLean claimed state title glory in Arlington at AT&T Stadium.

Last year, they bounced back from two losing seasons to claim a 7-3 record.

The players know they’ll need to put in work to accomplish something special this year, not just for them, but for the whole town.

I definitely think we have something of an underdog type of story with us losing quite a handful of seniors. We need people to step up, which, people have so far. [We’re] trying to continue to grow and improve.

Head Coach Donnie Donnell is looking forward to the season, as well.

Everyone’s excited and I explained to the kids ‘We’re not just representing the school, we’re not just representing ourselves, we are representing the community, because they’re all very excited about football.’

McLean will open up their season against Van Horn with a Saturday afternoon matchup on August 26th. Their home opener will be on September 8th against San Jacinto.

