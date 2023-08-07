Who's Hiring?
Countdown to Kickoff: McLean Tigers

VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: McLean Tigers
By KJ Doyle and Preston Moore
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McLEAN, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been five years now since McLean claimed state title glory in Arlington at AT&T Stadium.

Last year, they bounced back from two losing seasons to claim a 7-3 record.

The players know they’ll need to put in work to accomplish something special this year, not just for them, but for the whole town.

Head Coach Donnie Donnell is looking forward to the season, as well.

McLean will open up their season against Van Horn with a Saturday afternoon matchup on August 26th. Their home opener will be on September 8th against San Jacinto.

