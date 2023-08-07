Who's Hiring?
Cooler and Hopefully Rainier

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The good news is temperatures are trending down, and rain chances are trending up! After overnight temperatures got us down in the mid 60°s, we’ll see increasing clouds and southeasterly winds combine to keep us down in the upper 80°s to low 90°s for your Monday. At the time of writing, some severe thunderstorms are pushing through the northeastern parts of the area. These should move out by mid-morning, leaving partly cloudy skies behind. This evening, a round of scattered thunderstorms are possible in the southern half of the region, with heavy rain, wind and hail being our primary threats.

