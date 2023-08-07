Who's Hiring?
Cactus man dead after drowning at Lake Meredith

By Kevin Welch and Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Divers found a drowned man from Cactus in the Spring Canyon area of Lake Meredith on Sunday night.

Park Superintendent Eric Smith said the man in his 30s was part of a large group of people from Cactus. When members of the group noticed he was missing, they called 911.

Divers found his body about 9:30 p.m. Smith said there is no reason to suspect anything but an accident, but an autopsy will take place.

Officials have a possible identification but not a positive one since there was no information on the body and there were language barriers.

