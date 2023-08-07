Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police: Woman arrested Friday for multiple altered weapons

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a woman Friday after they say they found multiple prohibited and altered weapons.

On July 13, the Amarillo Police Proactive Criminal Enforcement (PACE) Unit was attempting to arrest a suspect for a felony warrant at a home on Foxglove Street near Eastridge Baptist Church.

Police say while looking for the suspect in the home, officers saw a gun that had been modified to be fully automatic.

PACE officers stopped their search and obtained a search warrant to continue searching the home.

Once they had the search warrant, they continued and found a second prohibited, modified weapon and a stolen gun out of Randall County.

The evidence was booked and a warrant was obtained for the suspect, 29-year-old Soda Kheuasouvanh, for carrying a prohibited weapon.

Officials say PACE officers arrested her Friday and she was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

