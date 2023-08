AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a woman who was missing has been found and reunited with her family.

About 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Amarillo Police Department said 40-year-old Chrissy Rosella was located.

Rosella and her family were traveling to California and stopped in Amarillo for the night.

