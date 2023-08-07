Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Agencies take precautions to keep employees safe during heat wave

Agencies like the Texas Department of Transportation and Xcel Energy are continuing to take steps to keep employees safe during the summer heat wave.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Agencies like the Texas Department of Transportation and Xcel Energy are continuing to take steps to keep employees safe during the summer heat wave.

“You know, I think there’s no really hard and fast rule, but the things that we emphasize are hydration, keep drinking enough water and covering up,” said Wes Reeves, media relations representative for Xcel Energy.

Xcel employees are wearing long sleeve shirts and full coverage protection to ensure safety from the heat.

“Long sleeve shirts are actually proven to be better for you in the long run when you’re out in the heat. As long as you have material that allows air to flow through,” said Reeves.

Earlier hours, awareness, protective gear and huddles are some of the ways The Texas Department of Transportation is being proactive.

“Our hydration huddle is actually about every 15 to 20 minutes. We encourage our employees to drink at least eight ounces of water. So if you think about that, during the course of their workday, that is about a gallon to two gallons of water per day. Other things that we ask our employees to do, is just to look out for one another when they are on there on the road way,” said Ginger Wilson, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation.

Heat stroke symptoms include confusion, unconsciousness, profuse sweating and high body temperature.

“We have to keep moving, keep working. And these folks have been doing this for a long time and they know how to take care of themselves. But we are also very cognizant of reminding them to take care of themselves,” said Reeves.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need your help location a missing woman who was traveling through Amarillo. (Credit: APD)
Amarillo police: Missing woman located, reunited with family
Amarillo police are investigating after two men were wounded Monday morning in a shooting on...
Police investigating Monday morning shooting on Amarillo Blvd.
Divers found a drowned man from Cactus in the Spring Canyon area of Lake Meredith on Sunday...
Cactus man dead after drowning at Lake Meredith
An APD officer chased down a suspect and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps Amarillo police officer during fight with suspect
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County (Image: File photo)
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County

Latest News

Experts talk on heat and how it may be impacting your vehicle
Experts share heat concerns and how it may impact vehicles
Students across the Panhandle will be returning to the classroom next week.
‘It’s going to hurt the school district’: Federal funding from after the pandemic expires
Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Music Office and the City of Dalhart will co-host a...
Dalhart, Texas Music Office hosting Music Friendly Texas Community workshop Wednesday
Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced it will be conducting a live student reunification...
Law enforcement conducting emergency drill at Bushland High School Tuesday