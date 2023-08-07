Agencies take precautions to keep employees safe during heat wave

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Agencies like the Texas Department of Transportation and Xcel Energy are continuing to take steps to keep employees safe during the summer heat wave.

“You know, I think there’s no really hard and fast rule, but the things that we emphasize are hydration, keep drinking enough water and covering up,” said Wes Reeves, media relations representative for Xcel Energy.

Xcel employees are wearing long sleeve shirts and full coverage protection to ensure safety from the heat.

“Long sleeve shirts are actually proven to be better for you in the long run when you’re out in the heat. As long as you have material that allows air to flow through,” said Reeves.

Earlier hours, awareness, protective gear and huddles are some of the ways The Texas Department of Transportation is being proactive.

“Our hydration huddle is actually about every 15 to 20 minutes. We encourage our employees to drink at least eight ounces of water. So if you think about that, during the course of their workday, that is about a gallon to two gallons of water per day. Other things that we ask our employees to do, is just to look out for one another when they are on there on the road way,” said Ginger Wilson, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation.

Heat stroke symptoms include confusion, unconsciousness, profuse sweating and high body temperature.

“We have to keep moving, keep working. And these folks have been doing this for a long time and they know how to take care of themselves. But we are also very cognizant of reminding them to take care of themselves,” said Reeves.

