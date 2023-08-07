Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru

Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUKON, Okla. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-a restaurant in Oklahoma.

According to the Yukon Police Department, the toddler was walking with his parents when he was hit in the drive-thru lane around lunchtime.

The child was taken to a trauma hospital where he died from his injuries.

The police department is investigating the collision to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Family members identified the child as Ismael Perez. They created a GoFundMe to help the toddler’s mother with funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need your help location a missing woman who was traveling through Amarillo. (Credit: APD)
Amarillo police: Missing woman located, reunited with family
An APD officer chased down a suspect and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps Amarillo police officer during fight with suspect
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather
ALL CLEAR: A Quieter and More Comfortable Sunday
The City of Amarillo issued a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s Travel Center Wednesday.
City of Amarillo issues $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s
The Amarillo Police Department arrested a man for two separate violent crimes that happened in...
Amarillo police arrest man for 2 separate violent crimes that took place in July

Latest News

File - The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills, Thursday, July 14, 2022,...
People are losing more money to scammers than ever before. Here’s how to keep yourself safe
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney, Robert Paule, arrive...
Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced on a state charge for his role in George Floyd’s killing
FILE - This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX...
Elon Musk says he may need surgery before proposed ‘cage match’ with Mark Zuckerberg
Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Amarillo that left two men in the hospital over...
Police investigating Sunday shooting in downtown Amarillo