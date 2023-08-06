Who's Hiring?
A Much More Comfortable Sunday

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! We will see much more comfortable temperatures for the first time in quite a while. Highs today will build into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s with a mix of sun and clouds and a comfortable NE wind at 10-20 mph. While a stray shower/storm can’t be ruled out late in the day today, most should remain dry and pleasant. Temperatures should remain the same for Monday before another heat wave builds into the region starting Tuesday, where highs in the upper 90′s and lower 100′s will once again be likely.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

