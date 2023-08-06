Less Heat, Less Storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs building into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. While a couple of thunderstorms can’t be ruled out later in the day, the severe threat should be a lot lower. The comfortable temperatures will stick around for tomorrow as well, with highs right around 90°. A slight storm chance will stick around for Monday and Tuesday, before we dry out and heat up going into the middle and end of the work week.

