White Deer and Pampa legend Zach Thomas takes Hall of Fame walk ahead of Saturday’s ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Zach Thomas will be the first Texas Tech Red Raider inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It becomes official on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. central time over in Canton, Ohio.

On Friday, the former White Deer and Pampa star got to rub elbows with some of the gridiron greats. Thomas, along with the other 2023 inductees, were front and center for a Hall of Fame photo with over 100 other Hall of Famers.

Plenty of Panhandle fans came out to show their support for Thomas, including an old coach from White Deer.

“We knew Zach was special early on. Nobody knew had be in the NFL Hall of Fame. Maybe he did.” Terry Cox, Thomas’ junior high coach said. “He was always just a go getter. He was the type of guy who was always full speed ahead. He didn’t want to take a play off or day off at all. He was always going at it.”

“A local guy making it all the way to the top and finally into the Hall of Fame.” White Deer teammate and fellow 1988 state champion Jerod Cox said. “Zach has done everything the right way, so well deserved.”

Thomas will be the 370th inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

