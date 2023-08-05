Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

White Deer and Pampa legend Zach Thomas takes Hall of Fame walk ahead of Saturday’s ceremony

VIDEO: White Deer and Pampa legend Zach Thomas takes Hall of Fame walk ahead of Saturday’s ceremony
By Pete Christy and KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Zach Thomas will be the first Texas Tech Red Raider inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It becomes official on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. central time over in Canton, Ohio.

On Friday, the former White Deer and Pampa star got to rub elbows with some of the gridiron greats. Thomas, along with the other 2023 inductees, were front and center for a Hall of Fame photo with over 100 other Hall of Famers.

Plenty of Panhandle fans came out to show their support for Thomas, including an old coach from White Deer.

“We knew Zach was special early on. Nobody knew had be in the NFL Hall of Fame. Maybe he did.” Terry Cox, Thomas’ junior high coach said. “He was always just a go getter. He was the type of guy who was always full speed ahead. He didn’t want to take a play off or day off at all. He was always going at it.”

“A local guy making it all the way to the top and finally into the Hall of Fame.” White Deer teammate and fellow 1988 state champion Jerod Cox said. “Zach has done everything the right way, so well deserved.”

Thomas will be the 370th inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An APD officer chased down a suspect and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps Amarillo police officer during fight with suspect
Fire officials said a weather incident caused an apartment complex to catch fire Friday morning...
Weather causes apartment fire in south Amarillo, officials say
The City of Amarillo issued a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s Travel Center Wednesday.
City of Amarillo issues $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s
The Amarillo Police Department arrested a man for two separate violent crimes that happened in...
Amarillo police arrest man for 2 separate violent crimes that took place in July
The Clovis Police Department is investigating a homicide after officers responded to an...
Clovis police: Officers find man dead from shooting after attempted burglary call

Latest News

Shamrock Irish prepare for season.
Countdown to Kickoff: Shamrock Irish
Shane Beamer interview
Shane Beamer discusses time with Gamecocks and expectations moving forward
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Lynn, Steve Beers and Shawn Roof
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Lynn, Steve Beers and Shawn Roof
Countdown to Kickoff: Farwell Steers.
Countdown to Kickoff: Farwell Steers