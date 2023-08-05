Storms Possible Later Today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another hot day is in the forecast for today, where many places will once again reach triple digit temperatures for a high. The main difference in today is that there will be a higher chance for storms across much of the area. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side, featuring some very gusty winds (up to 80-85 mph) and some moderate to large sized hail. Things quiet down and cool down for tomorrow, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs only building into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s.

