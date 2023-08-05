Nurseries and greenhouses are taking precautions amidst the heat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the Texas Panhandle experiencing tempuratures in the triple digits, local nurseries and greenhouses are being impacted.

Here in Amarillo, they have to make vital adjustments to keep plants like these thriving, the most essential adjustment being water.

“So when it’s in the 70s we water some plants every 2 to 3 days. When it’s 105, there’s some plants we have to water 2 or 3 times a day on a pot,” says Warren Reid, Owner of Coulter Gardens.

Pete’s Greenhouse says because of the heat, its water usage has nearly doubled.

“We have to water quite a bit more, so we have to water at different times of the day as we do during spring, so that requires usually a really early morning watering and then early afternoon before that sun gets really hot,” says Tyler Lambert, Shrub and Tree Yard Manager at Pete’s Greenhouse.

Lambert explains this is because water droplets on plants act like magnifying glasses in the sun and can actually burn holes in the leaves.

Experts say there is a right and wrong way to water in the heat.

‘Human instinct is to want to water more often and that’s a trap in this ole clay soil so the answer is more water less often makes deep roots which makes it more heat tolerant; more drought tolerant,” explains Reid.

Another thing nurseries and greenhouses have to change is plant food.

“In the summer we like a high phosphorus or middle number which puts lots of blooms on,” said Reid.

At Coulter Gardens and Pete’s Greenhouse, they are having to overcome obstacles in the greenhouses, which are typically 10 degrees hotter than the outside temperature.

“When it’s above 105 it’s a no-win battle in a greenhouse. A greenhouse is meant to stay warm so I got swamp coolers and fans running like crazy,” says Reid.

“We try to keep it under 100 degrees but with it being so hot outside that can be difficult to do,” says Lambert.

Both Pete’s Greenhouse and Coulter Gardens say watering correctly in the summertime can save your lawn and plants from burning.

If you are looking to plant right now, hardy hibiscus is recommended.

