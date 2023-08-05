FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible today in Texas Panhandle region

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a fairly quiet weather pattern over the past couple of weeks, storms look to return to the area this afternoon through the evening, some of which could be on the strong to severe side.

Storms look to initiate this afternoon around 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This first round of storms is likely to affect the central to east part of the Texas Panhandle.

Storms will likely continue into the evening and the early parts of the night. These storms are more likely to affect more of the northeast part of the NewsChannel10 viewing area.

The second round of storms is more likely to be on the severe side, which is why the northeast part of the area is under most risk for damaging storms.

Moderate to large sized hail (up to tennis ball) will be possible with some of these storms, along with gusty winds up to 80-85 mph, both of which can be damaging.

The flash flooding threat will be fairly low, given the lack of rain recently. The tornado threat will also be low, but not zero.

