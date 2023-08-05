Who's Hiring?
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible today in Texas Panhandle region

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a fairly quiet weather pattern over the past couple of weeks, storms look to return to the area this afternoon through the evening, some of which could be on the strong to severe side.

Early Timing
Early Timing(KFDA)

Storms look to initiate this afternoon around 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This first round of storms is likely to affect the central to east part of the Texas Panhandle.

Late Timing
Late Timing(KFDA)

Storms will likely continue into the evening and the early parts of the night. These storms are more likely to affect more of the northeast part of the NewsChannel10 viewing area.

SPC Outlook
SPC Outlook(KFDA)

The second round of storms is more likely to be on the severe side, which is why the northeast part of the area is under most risk for damaging storms.

Storm Threats
Storm Threats(KFDA)

Moderate to large sized hail (up to tennis ball) will be possible with some of these storms, along with gusty winds up to 80-85 mph, both of which can be damaging.

The flash flooding threat will be fairly low, given the lack of rain recently. The tornado threat will also be low, but not zero.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

