Countdown to Kickoff: Shamrock Irish

VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: Shamrock Irish
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Next up on our Countdown to Kickoff preview series: The Shamrock Irish.

The Irish come into this year led by new head coach Nate Skelton, who’s already felt the love from the Shamrock community even before the season is officially underway.

“It’s been great.” Skelton said. The kids here have been awesome. It’s one of those things where you come into a situation and you don’t know what the kids are gonna be like, what the community is gonna be like, and everywhere I go it’s, ‘Hey, you’re the new head coach!’ and they want to talk to me and they want to welcome me. It’s really been first class.”

Skelton comes at an important time for Shamrock football. They’re starting to put together a pretty impressive run of success.

This could be the first time the Irish have had three consecutive winning seasons since 1996, long before any of their current players were born.

“Everyone’s come in and gave all their effort.” Irish junior cornerback and quarterback Philip Cook said of the team’s mindset early on in camp. “Keep pushing everyday and I think we’re gonna do pretty good.”

“They’re eager the biggest thing I’ve seen with these kids is they’re so willing to learn.” Skelton said. “There’s not me having to motivate them to go harder. They’re going hard every single rep. It doesn’t always happen that way.”

The Irish’s first game will be on Friday, August 25th at Sundown.

After the bye, they’ll open district play against the reigning regional champions in Wellington.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

