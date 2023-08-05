Amarillo police asking for help to find missing woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police need your help location a missing woman who was traveling through Amarillo.

Amarillo Police Department said 40-year-old Chrissy Rosella was last seen wearing a blue and white striped dress similar to the one in this photo below.

Police need your help location a missing woman who was traveling through Amarillo. (Credit: APD) (Amarillo Police Department)

Rosella and her family were traveling to California and stopped in Amarillo for the night.

Police said she walked away, and that her family hasn’t heard from her.

She has children who are with her parents.

If anyone knows where she is or has information about her, call Amarillo police at (806) 378-3038.

