Xcel Energy completes power expansion to support Amarillo businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has completed a $7.6 million substation upgrade and power line project to help support Amarillo businesses.

The completed upgrades and project are to meet growing customer demand in the southern part of Amarillo where the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation has attracted several new industries, according to Xcel officials.

Xcel Energy’s work at Farmers Substation, located southeast of the intersection of South Georgia Street at Farmer’s Avenue, involved adding a new substation transformer and three new feeder lines to serve customer growth at the Amarillo EDC’s South Georgia Business Park and beyond.

“The project not only provides the needed capacity to serve new customers but also helps improve the reliability of the distribution network in south Amarillo by providing more options to reroute power in the event of an outage,” said Adrian Rodriguez, Xcel Energy Texas president.

Xcel officials say the Farmer’s Substation upgrade is one of several investments in the Amarillo and Canyon area designed to boost reliability by relieving the strain on existing facilities.

Kevin Carter, president and CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corp., said the timing of the recent power system investments coincided with development plans for several new and expanded businesses benefiting from the Amarillo EDC’s incentive programs.

“Low electricity rates and high reliability are big draws for companies choosing to relocate or expand in Amarillo,” Carter said. “The investments Xcel Energy has made in substation and distribution infrastructure have been critical to our efforts to attract 3,000 new jobs and over $2 billion in capital investment over the past two years.”

In the South Georgia Business Park alone, the Amarillo EDC has attracted $200 million in capital investments responsible for 350 new jobs at the new Austin Hose, Cacique Cheese and Caviness Beef facilities, Carter said.

The Farmer’s Substation project ensures these and future businesses in the area will have the capacity they need to grow.

Xcel officials say additional expansions and upgrades this year and next in Amarillo and outlying cities include:

The new Arnot Substation, planned east of Arnot Road between I-40 and Hollywood Road, will boost reliability and capacity in the Bushland and west Amarillo area.

A planned new operations service center in the Bushland area to support growth in west Amarillo and speed response times.

The planned Ashby Substation in eastern Dalhart, to boost capacity to serve new commercial customers and provide additional switching options to keep power flowing when extreme weather threatens reliability.

