Weather causes apartment fire in south Amarillo, officials say

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire officials said a weather incident caused an apartment complex to catch fire Friday morning in south Amarillo.

Amarillo Fire Department said about 5:48 a.m. this morning, crews were called about a fire at an apartment complex located at 2550 Farmers Ave.

AFD had been told about visible flames coming through the roof, which prompted a second alarm call.

As firefighters arrived, they saw a single-story building with fire showing from one of the units.

Crews forced their way into the unit and found that no one was inside.

Adjoining apartments were immediately evacuated and the fire was found primarily in the attic space.

The fire was brought under control about 5:57 a.m. this morning.

Along with the apartment that caught fire, two adjoining apartments also were damaged.

No residents were displaced.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by a weather incident.

