Video shows Taylor Swift hugging Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Bianka during concert

Taylor Swift shared a special moment with Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, while performing in Los Angeles. (Source: @skibiscuit/POP NATION/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) - Taylor Swift took a moment out of her concert in Los Angeles on Thursday to hug Bianka Bryant, the 6-year-old daughter of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant.

A video shared by TikTok user @skibiscuit shows Swift on stage for her Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium stopping for a moment to give Bianka her black “22″ hat and a hug.

Vanessa Bryant wore a custom Eras Tour jacket that featured a photo of Swift and Bryant together when he joined the singer on stage during a 2015 concert at the Staples Center.

Bianka’s older sister, Gianna, died at the age of 13 alongside their father, 41-year-old Kobe Bryant, and seven others in a January 2020 helicopter crash.

Swift is currently performing in Los Angeles for six nights as part of her Eras Tour.

