Tickets on sale for Friends of Fogelberg Benefit Concert

Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Friends of Fogelberg Benefit Concert and free prostate cancer screening event.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Friends of Fogelberg Benefit Concert and free prostate cancer screening event.

The event, Friends of Fogelberg XIII: Dan & Diggin’ Mo’ Sixties, is at 7:30 a.m. on Sep. 8 at the Amarillo Globe News Center.

The tribute concert is to honor Dan Fogelberg, who passed away from prostate cancer in 2007.

The event is also put together to create awareness and education about prostate cancer, and to raise funds for the fight against prostate cancer.

Throughout the years, the concert has also had music from The Beatles, Eagles, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. This year, it will have music from Gordon Lightfoot.

The concert raises money for the annual free prostate screening which is from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Sep. 9, the day after the concert.

There will be free prostate cancer screening for men 45 years old and up at the Amarillo Urology Associates, 1900 Medi Park Dr. No appointment is needed.

The Friends of Fogelberg concerts has raised more than $350,000 and screened over 5,500 men.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online by clicking here, or in person at United Supermarkets or at the Civic Center Box Office.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

