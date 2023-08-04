Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Temperatures Cool Down This Weekend

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see another day of dominant heat in the area today, with several areas once again approaching triple digit temperatures. A mix of sun and clouds will be accompanied by a warm southwest wind throughout the day as well. While most will remain dry, a couple of storms look to form later this evening, mostly on the scattered and weak side. There will be a little bit of a higher storm chance going into tomorrow/tomorrow night, where more people will have the opportunity to see something in the way of precipitation in their hometown.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major crash closed parts of I-27 and FM 2219 Thursday morning.
Roads reopened after morning crash near I-27 and FM 2219
Potter County Sheriff's Office is on scene.
Officials: Man arrested after standoff at Potter County home
One person has died and another person was injured after an ATV crash in Beaver County Wednesday.
1 dead, 1 injured after ATV crash in Beaver County
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Six people are in the hospital after a crash near I-40 and Hope Road this morning.
6 hospitalized after crash between SUV and dump truck at I-40 and Hope Road

Latest News

Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Bit Cooler This Weekend
A Bit Cooler This Weekend
Mid-Thursday Outlook with Tanner