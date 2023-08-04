Temperatures Cool Down This Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see another day of dominant heat in the area today, with several areas once again approaching triple digit temperatures. A mix of sun and clouds will be accompanied by a warm southwest wind throughout the day as well. While most will remain dry, a couple of storms look to form later this evening, mostly on the scattered and weak side. There will be a little bit of a higher storm chance going into tomorrow/tomorrow night, where more people will have the opportunity to see something in the way of precipitation in their hometown.

