Storms Tomorrow, Cooler Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! It will be a hot and mostly dry end of the work week with plenty of sunshine and highs above average with calmer winds than what we’ve seen the past several days. As for tomorrow, the temperature won’t change much, but there will be a higher chance for storms in the area, likely around the evening/early night timeframe. These storms will favor the eastern part of the panhandle, a couple of which could be on the strong to severe side. Sunday should be drier and much more comfortable, with highs in the upper 80′s and low 90′s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.