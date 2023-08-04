SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Lynn, Steve Beers and Shawn Roof
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Lynn, Steve Beers and Shawn Roof on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Josh Lynn, WTAMU Football Head Coach:
West Texas A&M University Football head coach Josh Lynn talks to us about practices starting up, having the team engage with the community and more!
Steve Beers, TPSN Randall Broadcaster:
TPSN Randall broadcaster Steve Beers chats with us about this year’s district, why teams shouldn’t be counted out and more!
Shawn Roof, Sod Poodles Manager:
Amarillo Sod Poodles manager Shawn Roof tells us about Calf Fries Night, the Sod Poodles’ walk-off win and more!
