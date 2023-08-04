SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Lynn, Steve Beers and Shawn Roof

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Lynn, Steve Beers and Shawn Roof on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Josh Lynn, WTAMU Football Head Coach:

West Texas A&M University Football head coach Josh Lynn talks to us about practices starting up, having the team engage with the community and more!

Steve Beers, TPSN Randall Broadcaster:

TPSN Randall broadcaster Steve Beers chats with us about this year’s district, why teams shouldn’t be counted out and more!

Shawn Roof, Sod Poodles Manager:

Amarillo Sod Poodles manager Shawn Roof tells us about Calf Fries Night, the Sod Poodles’ walk-off win and more!

