Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Lynn, Steve Beers and Shawn Roof

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Lynn, Steve Beers and Shawn Roof
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Lynn, Steve Beers and Shawn Roof
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Lynn, Steve Beers and Shawn Roof on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Josh Lynn, WTAMU Football Head Coach:

West Texas A&M University Football head coach Josh Lynn talks to us about practices starting up, having the team engage with the community and more!

Steve Beers, TPSN Randall Broadcaster:

TPSN Randall broadcaster Steve Beers chats with us about this year’s district, why teams shouldn’t be counted out and more!

Shawn Roof, Sod Poodles Manager:

Amarillo Sod Poodles manager Shawn Roof tells us about Calf Fries Night, the Sod Poodles’ walk-off win and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An APD officer chased down a suspect and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps Amarillo police officer during fight with suspect
A major crash closed parts of I-27 and FM 2219 Thursday morning.
Roads reopened after morning crash near I-27 and FM 2219
Potter County Sheriff's Office is on scene.
Officials: Man arrested after standoff at Potter County home
One person has died and another person was injured after an ATV crash in Beaver County Wednesday.
1 dead, 1 injured after ATV crash in Beaver County
Fire officials said a weather incident caused an apartment complex to catch fire Friday morning...
Weather causes apartment fire in south Amarillo, officials say

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff: Farwell Steers.
Countdown to Kickoff: Farwell Steers
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Josh Lynn talks to us about team building and community!
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Josh Lynn talks to us about team building and community!
SPORTS DRIVE: Steve Beers chats with us about this year's district!
SPORTS DRIVE: Randall broadcaster Steve Beers chats with us about this year's district!
SPORTS DRIVE: Shawn Roof tells us about Calf Fries Night with the Sod Poodles!
SPORTS DRIVE: Shawn Roof tells us about Calf Fries Night with the Sod Poodles!