Southwestern Electric working on power outage in Union County due to thunderstorm

UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Union County in New Mexico is currently experiencing a power outage caused by a thunderstorm.

According to Southwestern Electric, there are four main transmission poles down.

Crews are currently working to restore power but it is estimated to be restored in 20 hours.

It is estimated that 1,540 residents are without power.

