Some Cooler Air

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another warm day on Saturday before a cold front cools things down a bit on Sunday. Expect highs in the low 100s on Saturday just ahead of a cold front that will push sound across the Panhandle late in the day and through the evening. That front will kick of some scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day and continue into the evening. Some storms could be severe with strong winds and medium-sized hail. Storms will end Saturday night. Look for highs near 90° on Sunday with a more northerly breeze. The cool-down is short-lived with highs climbing back near 100° late next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.