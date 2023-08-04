‘Iced drinks are the way to go’: Amarillo businesses seeing positive impact in sales due to severe heat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo community is relying on Texas Tea and Roasters as a way to stay cool.

Whether you know it by the name Texas Tea or HTeaO, you’re in for a treat.

“People love HTeaO anytime whether it’s in the morning or afternoon. Everybody loves happy hour. Evenings have still been scorching here in Amarillo, Texas. But we have definitely seen an increase in business. It’s just kind of our business model is iced tea,” said Cowboy Mock, tea education officer for Texas Tea.

The tea shop has 25 different flavors and has even added coffee to the menu.

“We’ve released everything in our brew house to actually be iced or hot and it just seems like everybody loves iced drinks. Whether it’s winter time, whether it’s summer time. Right now, iced drinks are the way to go,” said Mock.

Roasters Coffee and Tea has also seen an increase in cold drink sales due to the heat. The coffee shop is exploring other options by providing lemonade, puree teasers, frappes and smoothies.

“We’ve seen a lot of folks coming through asking for something to cool them off. You know, something for the kids as well. That’s a really good market for us, is having something that doesn’t have any coffee in it or caffeine in it,” said Tyler Llewellyn, store manager for Roasters Coffee and Tea.

The most beloved drink, the Poor Man’s, is the most popular item on the menu.

“Our Georgia Street location, our flagship if you will, they’re always super busy. I’m sure they push 500 of their amount of there a day, if not more,” said Llewellyn.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.