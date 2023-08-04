Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘Iced drinks are the way to go’: Amarillo businesses seeing positive impact in sales due to severe heat

The Amarillo community is relying on Texas Tea and Roasters as a way to stay cool.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo community is relying on Texas Tea and Roasters as a way to stay cool.

Whether you know it by the name Texas Tea or HTeaO, you’re in for a treat.

“People love HTeaO anytime whether it’s in the morning or afternoon. Everybody loves happy hour. Evenings have still been scorching here in Amarillo, Texas. But we have definitely seen an increase in business. It’s just kind of our business model is iced tea,” said Cowboy Mock, tea education officer for Texas Tea.

The tea shop has 25 different flavors and has even added coffee to the menu.

“We’ve released everything in our brew house to actually be iced or hot and it just seems like everybody loves iced drinks. Whether it’s winter time, whether it’s summer time. Right now, iced drinks are the way to go,” said Mock.

Roasters Coffee and Tea has also seen an increase in cold drink sales due to the heat. The coffee shop is exploring other options by providing lemonade, puree teasers, frappes and smoothies.

“We’ve seen a lot of folks coming through asking for something to cool them off. You know, something for the kids as well. That’s a really good market for us, is having something that doesn’t have any coffee in it or caffeine in it,” said Tyler Llewellyn, store manager for Roasters Coffee and Tea.

The most beloved drink, the Poor Man’s, is the most popular item on the menu.

“Our Georgia Street location, our flagship if you will, they’re always super busy. I’m sure they push 500 of their amount of there a day, if not more,” said Llewellyn.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An APD officer chased down a suspect and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps Amarillo police officer during fight with suspect
A major crash closed parts of I-27 and FM 2219 Thursday morning.
Roads reopened after morning crash near I-27 and FM 2219
Potter County Sheriff's Office is on scene.
Officials: Man arrested after standoff at Potter County home
One person has died and another person was injured after an ATV crash in Beaver County Wednesday.
1 dead, 1 injured after ATV crash in Beaver County
Fire officials said a weather incident caused an apartment complex to catch fire Friday morning...
Weather causes apartment fire in south Amarillo, officials say

Latest News

The Clovis Police Department is investigating a homicide after officers responded to an...
Clovis police: Officers find man dead from shooting after attempted burglary call
Children who are going back to school can get free supplies at a Back to School Bash in Herford...
Back to School Bash giving free school supplies this Sunday
Center for Advancement Amarillo Logo
Center for Advancement, Amarillo College to offer free GED classes for women
The addition of the Villages of Timbercreek Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Palisades and the Town of...
Amarillo Public Health offering immunizations at back-to-school events