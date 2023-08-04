Countdown to Kickoff: Farwell Steers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first game of the high school football season is officially less than three weeks away. Next up on our Countdown to Kickoff is the Farwell Steers.
Farwell has been one of the most consistently successful teams in the Texas Panhandle - posting an above .500 record every year since 2009.
With one of the other top teams in the state in Stratford being in their district, the Steers have to stay diligent.
They’ll be looking to running back Corey Stancell to lead the charge. The senior comes into the season with over 5,000 yards already in his time with Farwell.
As Stancell and Kelley both highlighted, the Steers have some younger players they’ll need to step up with only seven lettermen returning and twelve graduating after last season.
The Steers first game will be on Friday, August 25th against New Deal in Farwell. Before that, they’ll have a scrimmage against Floydada on August 10th.
Meanwhile, the team has a bye before they open up district play against the Steers on October 6th.
