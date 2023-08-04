Countdown to Kickoff: Farwell Steers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first game of the high school football season is officially less than three weeks away. Next up on our Countdown to Kickoff is the Farwell Steers.

Farwell has been one of the most consistently successful teams in the Texas Panhandle - posting an above .500 record every year since 2009.

With one of the other top teams in the state in Stratford being in their district, the Steers have to stay diligent.

“We just need to win every game. Of course, that’s easier said than done. We play New Deal and Vega to start the season off with and then end up with Stratford and Panhandle at the end of the season. So, we’ve got a tough schedule, but we’ve got some young guys that will come around and make plays.”

They’ll be looking to running back Corey Stancell to lead the charge. The senior comes into the season with over 5,000 yards already in his time with Farwell.

“I feel like I have to go all out this year last year in Farwell... I feel like you just have to go all out and give it everything you’ve got and get the team on the right track so that you can go far in playoffs... I feel amazing now... Everyone’s learning each other really quickly. We’re out here three days and we’ve already learned almost every play. I’m super excited to see what happens.”

As Stancell and Kelley both highlighted, the Steers have some younger players they’ll need to step up with only seven lettermen returning and twelve graduating after last season.

“The ones we have are athletic and have fun. They’ve worked hard all summer. That’s the thing I’m kind of looking forward to is how athletic we are and it should be a fun group.”

The Steers first game will be on Friday, August 25th against New Deal in Farwell. Before that, they’ll have a scrimmage against Floydada on August 10th.

Meanwhile, the team has a bye before they open up district play against the Steers on October 6th.

