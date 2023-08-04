Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Countdown to Kickoff: Farwell Steers

VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: Farwell Steers
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first game of the high school football season is officially less than three weeks away. Next up on our Countdown to Kickoff is the Farwell Steers.

Farwell has been one of the most consistently successful teams in the Texas Panhandle - posting an above .500 record every year since 2009.

With one of the other top teams in the state in Stratford being in their district, the Steers have to stay diligent.

They’ll be looking to running back Corey Stancell to lead the charge. The senior comes into the season with over 5,000 yards already in his time with Farwell.

As Stancell and Kelley both highlighted, the Steers have some younger players they’ll need to step up with only seven lettermen returning and twelve graduating after last season.

The Steers first game will be on Friday, August 25th against New Deal in Farwell. Before that, they’ll have a scrimmage against Floydada on August 10th.

Meanwhile, the team has a bye before they open up district play against the Steers on October 6th.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An APD officer chased down a suspect and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps Amarillo police officer during fight with suspect
A major crash closed parts of I-27 and FM 2219 Thursday morning.
Roads reopened after morning crash near I-27 and FM 2219
Potter County Sheriff's Office is on scene.
Officials: Man arrested after standoff at Potter County home
One person has died and another person was injured after an ATV crash in Beaver County Wednesday.
1 dead, 1 injured after ATV crash in Beaver County
Fire officials said a weather incident caused an apartment complex to catch fire Friday morning...
Weather causes apartment fire in south Amarillo, officials say

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Josh Lynn talks to us about team building and community!
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Josh Lynn talks to us about team building and community!
VIDEO: Sod Poodles vs Hooks, 8/2
Amarillo Sod Poodles
Sod Poodles vs Hooks highlights Aug. 1-6
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Bo Helm, Stacy Perryman, and Rance Barnett
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Bo Helm, Stacy Perryman, and Rance Barnett