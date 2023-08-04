Community comes together, helping teacher diagnosed with breast cancer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Teachers are starting to prepare for back to school but for one teacher, this semester might look a little different.

The Amarillo community came together to support one local teacher and her battle with breast cancer

35 year old Lauren Galegor is a 4th grade teacher at George Washington Carver Elementary Academy who was recently diagnosed with stage 3 invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer.

“My beginning thoughts were, what? I was just very confused because I’m young and that was not on my radar,” said Galegor.

Weeks later, Galegor was diagnosed with stage 4 meta static breast cancer, spreading to her lungs, vertebrae and pelvis.

When her friend found out about her diagnosis she says she was heartbroken.

“And you just feel so helpless like you cant, like what am I gonna do like I’m so sad but I cant take this from her,” said Amber Morgan, friend of Lauren.

Morgan decided to take action online, raising funds so that Lauren could afford to keep her hair with cold cap treatment. The $2,000 goal was surpassed in five hours.

Galegor received over $5,000 along with support from the community.

“Because its been its been a lot so its really just sorry its just really been uplifting to see the kindness of people that have really gotten me through the hard part,” says Galegor.

With school coming up as well as her treatment, Lauren says this school year could look a little different but she’s looking forward to being back with her students.

“My plan is to just do treatment and keep on living my life and not and hopefully you know I’ll probably have my bad days and that’s to be expected and to not feel guilty when I have my bad days,” said Galegor.

Since the cancer is spreading Lauren’s treatment will now consist of pills instead of the IV chemotherapy, all the money raised will go towards her medical bills.

To donate click here.

