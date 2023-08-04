Clovis police: Officers find man dead from shooting after attempted burglary call

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is investigating a homicide after officers responded to an attempted burglary call and found a man dead.

Around 9:56 a.m., officers responded to a house on Dawn Loop. The caller told dispatch a man had broken into their house.

Officers arrived to find a man had died from a gunshot wound.

Officers secured the scene, and the Ninth Judicial Major Crimes Unit was activated.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

If you have any information about this crime, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

