City of Amarillo issues $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s Wednesday

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo issued a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s Travel Center Wednesday.

Documents reveal the travel center will be located at 9900 I-40 East by Airport Boulevard with J Raymond Construction Corp as its contractor.

CoStar said the 75,000 square-foot location will include 120 fuel pumps.

In February 2022, the city council passed an incentive of sales tax rebates totaling about $4.5 million over 20 years.

However, there will not be a property discount for the building and facilities expected to cost more than $30 million.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

