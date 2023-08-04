City of Amarillo issues $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo issued a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s Travel Center Wednesday.

Documents reveal the travel center will be located at 9900 I-40 East by Airport Boulevard with J Raymond Construction Corp as its contractor.

CoStar said the 75,000 square-foot location will include 120 fuel pumps.

In February 2022, the city council passed an incentive of sales tax rebates totaling about $4.5 million over 20 years.

However, there will not be a property discount for the building and facilities expected to cost more than $30 million.

