City of Amarillo to broadcast budget workshops
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will broadcast budget workshops on August 9 and 10.
Council members and city staff will discuss and review the COA proposed budget for fiscal 2023/2024.
The workshops are open to the public and will be held in council chambers at City Hall.
Budget workshops begin at 8:00 a.m.
You can watch them online here.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.