City of Amarillo to broadcast budget workshops

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will broadcast budget workshops on August 9 and 10.

Council members and city staff will discuss and review the COA proposed budget for fiscal 2023/2024.

The workshops are open to the public and will be held in council chambers at City Hall.

Budget workshops begin at 8:00 a.m.

You can watch them online here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.