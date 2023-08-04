Who's Hiring?
Center for Advancement, Amarillo College to offer free GED classes for women

Center for Advancement Amarillo Logo
(KCBD)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement has partnered with Amarillo College to offer free GED classes for women.

Enrollment and pre-assessment testing begins Monday, August 7 and continued through Thursday, August 17.

Instructors from Amarillo College will teach classes Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. or Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 p.m. until 7:309 p.m.

Fall session begins August 22.

All instruction, workbooks and testing are free.

To make an appointment to enroll, call (806) 358-7803.

