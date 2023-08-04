Who's Hiring?
Brewery hires ‘working cat’ to keep mice away

A working cat is keeping pests away from a Boston-area brewery. (WBZ)
By WBZ
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTON, Mass. (WBZ) - A working cat is keeping pests away from a Boston-area brewery.

The owner says the cat is an employee and even has a company ID.

When it comes to four-legged friends, only a few are pawing for work, and Jax is a real 9-to-5 feline.

“He works for cat food and a place to sleep. And an ungodly amount of attention,” Brian Shurtleff, owner of Bog Iron Brewing, said.

Four years ago, they quickly realized they had a mice problem.

“Whenever you’re going to have grain, unfortunately, you are going to end up having rodents,” Shurtleff said.

With the beer and food around, he became leery of using chemicals or poisons.

“Staff member suggested a cat. I was at my wit’s end, said ‘Sure, let’s try it,’” Shurtleff said.

They contacted the Animal Protection Center, only to discover they have cats for hire and ended up with Jax.

“Yes, he lives here, yeah. He lives on the premises. He is a working cat. His collar says Bog Iron employee right on it,” Shurtleff said.

After a few weeks, the mice were gone.

Jax asserted his presence to all.

“I’ve been brewing for 30 year, put my life into this place, and people are like ‘Hey can we meet the cat?’ And I’m like ‘Yeah, yeah thanks,’” Shurtleff said.

Jax has become a mascot for the bar and a social media darling.

“If a brewery or another establishment has a cat on their staff, they should pretty much win the employee of the month award every single month,” Mike Keiley said.

Keiley is the director of adoption centers for MSPCA-Angell.

“The natural connection between breweries and cats became apparent to us,” Keiley said.

The MSPCA has had a working cat program for several years. The program finds homes for felines that aren’t well suited for an indoor-only lifestyle.

“There are a lot of cats that do need these alternative types of placements,” Keiley said, particularly outdoor cats who need constant stimulation or may not use a litter box.

Only recently have they seen breweries turning to them.

“They need that social interaction, so places that welcome people to their establishment make a nice companion opportunity,” Keiley said.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

