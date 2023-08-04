Back to School Bash giving free school supplies this Sunday

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Children who are going back to school can get free supplies at a Back to School Bash in Herford this Sunday.

There will be free backpacks, school supplies, hot dogs and more at the event, which runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the San Jose Community El Campo Park, 218 Archer St.

There will also be music by Tigga Merc and the event is hosted by In a JAM.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.