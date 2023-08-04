Back to School Bash giving free school supplies this Sunday
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Children who are going back to school can get free supplies at a Back to School Bash in Herford this Sunday.
There will be free backpacks, school supplies, hot dogs and more at the event, which runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the San Jose Community El Campo Park, 218 Archer St.
There will also be music by Tigga Merc and the event is hosted by In a JAM.
