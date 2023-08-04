American Legion Darren Tate Post 425 hosting burger burn in Canyon Sunday
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The American Legion Darren Tate Post 425 will be hosting a burger burn in Canyon on Sunday to support local veterans.
The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bar Z Winery, 19290 Farm-to-Market Road 1541.
Attendees will be able to meet members of the new American Legion post in Canyon. A hamburger, sides, beverage and dessert will be available for $10.
Organizers say a veteran service officer will be available for those that may need assistance with a VA claim.
