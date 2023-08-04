Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

American Legion Darren Tate Post 425 hosting burger burn in Canyon Sunday

The American Legion Darren Tate Post 425 will be hosting a burger burn in Canyon on Sunday to...
The American Legion Darren Tate Post 425 will be hosting a burger burn in Canyon on Sunday to support local veterans.(The American Legion - Darren Tate Post 425 Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The American Legion Darren Tate Post 425 will be hosting a burger burn in Canyon on Sunday to support local veterans.

The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bar Z Winery, 19290 Farm-to-Market Road 1541.

Attendees will be able to meet members of the new American Legion post in Canyon. A hamburger, sides, beverage and dessert will be available for $10.

Organizers say a veteran service officer will be available for those that may need assistance with a VA claim.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An APD officer chased down a suspect and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps Amarillo police officer during fight with suspect
A major crash closed parts of I-27 and FM 2219 Thursday morning.
Roads reopened after morning crash near I-27 and FM 2219
Potter County Sheriff's Office is on scene.
Officials: Man arrested after standoff at Potter County home
One person has died and another person was injured after an ATV crash in Beaver County Wednesday.
1 dead, 1 injured after ATV crash in Beaver County
Fire officials said a weather incident caused an apartment complex to catch fire Friday morning...
Weather causes apartment fire in south Amarillo, officials say

Latest News

Xcel Energy has completed a $7.6 million substation upgrade and power line project to help...
Xcel Energy completes power expansion to support Amarillo businesses
Center for Advancement Amarillo Logo
Center for Advancement, Amarillo College to offer free GED classes for women
City of Amarillo logo
City of Amarillo to broadcast budget workshops
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE