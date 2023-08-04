Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Public Health offering immunizations at back-to-school events

The addition of the Villages of Timbercreek Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Palisades and the Town of...
The addition of the Villages of Timbercreek Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Palisades and the Town of Bishop Hills will be on city council's Tuesday agenda. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Health is teaming up with back-to-school events in August to offer the community low-cost immunizations.

Low-cost immunizations are also available at Amarillo Public Health, 850 Martin Road. Organizers say certain qualifications apply, and parents need to bring a current copy of each child’s immunization records.

Low-cost immunizations will be available at these back-to-school events:

  • August 5: Back to School Bash at Center for Advancement, 2308 S.W. 7th Ave, 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
  • August 6: Barrio Back to School Bash at El Alamo Park, 1621 S. Houston St., noon until 3:00 p.m.
  • August 11: Hamlet Back to School Night at Hamlet Elementary School, 705 Sycamore Ave., 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
  • August 12: Hillside Shoes 4 School at Hillside Christian Church - Amarillo North Grand Campus, 3508 N.E. 24th Ave., 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
  • August 13: Mary Lou Hazelrigg’s 6th Annual Braids and Fades at Bones Hooks Park, 1000 N.W. 20th, 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Organizers say the recommended COVID-19 vaccine is also available at Amarillo Public Health and Amarillo Public Health mobile clinics, no appointment needed.

For more information on back-to-school events or Amarillo Public Health mobile clinics, visit the Amarillo Public Health website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major crash closed parts of I-27 and FM 2219 Thursday morning.
Roads reopened after morning crash near I-27 and FM 2219
Potter County Sheriff's Office is on scene.
Officials: Man arrested after standoff at Potter County home
One person has died and another person was injured after an ATV crash in Beaver County Wednesday.
1 dead, 1 injured after ATV crash in Beaver County
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Six people are in the hospital after a crash near I-40 and Hope Road this morning.
6 hospitalized after crash between SUV and dump truck at I-40 and Hope Road

Latest News

Children who are going back to school can get free supplies at a Back to School Bash in Herford...
Back to School Bash giving free school supplies this Sunday
Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Friends of Fogelberg Benefit Concert and free prostate cancer...
Tickets on sale for Friends of Fogelberg Benefit Concert
Lauren Galegor winning teacher of the year
Community comes together, helping teacher diagnosed with breast cancer
Southwestern Electric working on power outage in Union County due to thunderstorm
Southwestern Electric working on power outage in Union County due to thunderstorm