Amarillo Public Health offering immunizations at back-to-school events

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Health is teaming up with back-to-school events in August to offer the community low-cost immunizations.

Low-cost immunizations are also available at Amarillo Public Health, 850 Martin Road. Organizers say certain qualifications apply, and parents need to bring a current copy of each child’s immunization records.

Low-cost immunizations will be available at these back-to-school events:

August 5: Back to School Bash at Center for Advancement, 2308 S.W. 7th Ave, 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

August 6: Barrio Back to School Bash at El Alamo Park, 1621 S. Houston St., noon until 3:00 p.m.

August 11: Hamlet Back to School Night at Hamlet Elementary School, 705 Sycamore Ave., 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

August 12: Hillside Shoes 4 School at Hillside Christian Church - Amarillo North Grand Campus, 3508 N.E. 24th Ave., 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

August 13: Mary Lou Hazelrigg’s 6th Annual Braids and Fades at Bones Hooks Park, 1000 N.W. 20th, 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Organizers say the recommended COVID-19 vaccine is also available at Amarillo Public Health and Amarillo Public Health mobile clinics, no appointment needed.

For more information on back-to-school events or Amarillo Public Health mobile clinics, visit the Amarillo Public Health website.

