Amarillo police arrest man for 2 separate violent crimes that took place in July

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department arrested a man for two separate violent crimes that happened in July.

Police say on July 14, a man shot a victim over a monetary disagreement in the area of 4th and North Georgia.

On July 29, police say the same man robbed a different victim in the area of South Lipscomb Street and Wolflin Avenue.

Detectives were able to link the two cases together through their investigation and determined the suspect was wanted on parole violation for drug charges out of the state of Georgia.

Once detectives obtained a warrant, SWAT units set up surveillance and were able to take the suspect into custody.

Police have identified him as 44-year-old Leedrew M. Harris.

He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and the parole violation from Georgia.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

