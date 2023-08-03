Who's Hiring?
You’re invited to an open house for the Texas Master Naturalists

Texas Master Naturalists - Panhandle Chapter.
Texas Master Naturalists - Panhandle Chapter.(Texas Master Naturalists - Panhandle Chapter.)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to an open house for the Panhandle Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists this weekend.

There will be exhibits and information about the group’s mission, training program, and other activities. Light refreshments will also be provided.

The group is looking to recruit new members for its 2023-24 training class.

The program includes training in all aspects of native ecosystems from recognized experts in their field and working with others who also love the outdoors, a flier shows.

The open house is from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Amarillo SW Branch Library.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

