You’re invited to an open house for the Texas Master Naturalists

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to an open house for the Panhandle Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists this weekend.

There will be exhibits and information about the group’s mission, training program, and other activities. Light refreshments will also be provided.

The group is looking to recruit new members for its 2023-24 training class.

The program includes training in all aspects of native ecosystems from recognized experts in their field and working with others who also love the outdoors, a flier shows.

The open house is from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Amarillo SW Branch Library.

