Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘We stand ready to serve’: Amarillo nonprofits providing heat relief to homeless community

The Salvation Army and Guyon Saunders Resource Center are working to give people relief from the heat by providing services, a cool place to stay and water.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army and Guyon Saunders Resource Center are working to give people relief from the heat by providing services, a cool place to stay and water.

The Salvation Army says they are ready to help the community no matter the weather.

“We’ve been giving away a lot of water to try and keep folks hydrated. And even in our emergency shelter we’ve seen a little up kick lately with the number of people looking for shelters and I know it’s just to get out of the heat,” said Tex Ellis, corps officer for the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has an emergency shelter open to the public everyday at 4:30 p.m. The shelter is for anyone in need of a cool place to stay.

“We’re averaging about 75 people here in our shelter. That’s up from about 60 just since the heat wave, and we’re sure it has a direct relation to the weather and so we stand ready to serve,” said Ellis.

The nonprofit also has a food pantry open to the public. Clients can fill up a bag of non-perishable items, meat and water between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday mornings.

The Guyon Saunders Resource Center is a day shelter providing services, goods and community.

“We see clients during the daytime hours. We also help them with services they may be needing. Whether that be food stamps, job applications or just getting out of the hot weather and having some cool water to drink with that,” said Bryan Gillespie, program director for the Guyon Saunders Resource Center.

The center gives people a place to get out of the heat.

“Yesterday, we had 125 people check in and not everyone comes back,” said Gillespie.

Since both nonprofits continue to give out water, they say they are in need of donations.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are in the hospital after a crash near I-40 and Hope Road this morning.
6 hospitalized after crash between SUV and dump truck at I-40 and Hope Road
Authorities said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on...
Officials: Borger woman killed after hit by car on State Highway 136
A major crash closed parts of I-27 and FM 2219 Thursday morning.
Roads reopened after morning crash near I-27 and FM 2219
Health officials confirmed one positive West Nile virus test in Canyon.
Health officials confirm positive West Nile virus test in Canyon
Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency
Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency

Latest News

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial and Education Center will be hosting a guest speaker on the...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting ‘Reflections on Military Service’ speaker Saturday
Bell celebrates 25 years of it’s Amarillo assembly center
Bell celebrates 25 years of Amarillo assembly center
Pop culture convention AMA-CON is returning to the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend. (SOURCE:...
AMA-CON 2023 to take place this weekend at Amarillo Civic Center
Amarillo Parks and Recreation inviting public to help clean up Southeast Park
Amarillo Parks and Recreation inviting public to help clean up Southeast Park