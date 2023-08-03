‘We stand ready to serve’: Amarillo nonprofits providing heat relief to homeless community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army and Guyon Saunders Resource Center are working to give people relief from the heat by providing services, a cool place to stay and water.

The Salvation Army says they are ready to help the community no matter the weather.

“We’ve been giving away a lot of water to try and keep folks hydrated. And even in our emergency shelter we’ve seen a little up kick lately with the number of people looking for shelters and I know it’s just to get out of the heat,” said Tex Ellis, corps officer for the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has an emergency shelter open to the public everyday at 4:30 p.m. The shelter is for anyone in need of a cool place to stay.

“We’re averaging about 75 people here in our shelter. That’s up from about 60 just since the heat wave, and we’re sure it has a direct relation to the weather and so we stand ready to serve,” said Ellis.

The nonprofit also has a food pantry open to the public. Clients can fill up a bag of non-perishable items, meat and water between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday mornings.

The Guyon Saunders Resource Center is a day shelter providing services, goods and community.

“We see clients during the daytime hours. We also help them with services they may be needing. Whether that be food stamps, job applications or just getting out of the hot weather and having some cool water to drink with that,” said Bryan Gillespie, program director for the Guyon Saunders Resource Center.

The center gives people a place to get out of the heat.

“Yesterday, we had 125 people check in and not everyone comes back,” said Gillespie.

Since both nonprofits continue to give out water, they say they are in need of donations.

